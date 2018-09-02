Man charged with shooting inside Butler County bar

CHICORA, Pa. - A man has been charged with shooting a person inside a Butler County bar early Sunday morning.
Gary Ellenberger, 56, of Chicora, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.
Police say Ellenberger shot Heath Schrecengost, 27, of Karns City, in the torso inside the Millerstown Inn in Chicora.
Ellenberger fled the scene but was later arrested by Pennsylvania State Police.
Schrecengost is in critical condition.
