0 Man claims to be UPMC employee, tries to steal woman's car from hospital garage

PITTSBURGH - A man tried to steal a woman’s car after she refused to give him money to leave the parking garage at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, police said.

Authorities said the woman, who works at the hospital, was approached by the man about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot on Forbes Avenue.

“Crazy that it has to happen to people who get out and they do an honest day’s work,” Jerry Mahone, of Pittsburgh, said.

The man, 27-year-old Byron Leverette, claimed to be a UPMC employee, demanding that the woman give him $5 to exit the garage, according to a criminal complaint. When the woman didn’t give him the money, he took her ID badge.

The woman then backed her car up several feet and got out, at which point Leverette hit her car and got into the back seat, police said.

According to the complaint, the woman went up to another man in the garage and told him what was happening. When he approached Leverette and told him to get out of the car, he was threatened.

Leverette allegedly told the man he would cut his neck, the complaint said. He then grabbed a duffel bag from the woman’s car before going up to the man and pushing him and hitting his chin.

Another woman, who called for help, told police Leverette hit her car and tried to get in before he walked out of the garage.

Police arrested Leverette, who they said appeared to be intoxicated, outside the garage.

A UPMC spokesperson released the following statement in response to the incident:

“The safety of our patients, visitors and staff on our campus is always our primary concern. As a matter of protocol involving an active criminal investigation, we cannot comment any further at this time.”

