PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a double stabbing in Carnegie.
Police tell Channel 11 officers and paramedics were dispatched around 7:23 Sunday morning to the 400 block of 5th street for a 31-year-old woman stabbed multiple times.
Police said the woman was able to make it to a neighbors to find help. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
The stabbing ocurred at an apartment building in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue. Once officers arrived at the building, they found a 51-year-old man dead from stab wounds to the chest.
Police said they are still investigating, but there are no suspects and a motive is not clear.
#Breaking One person dead one in stable condition after a fatal stabbing here in Carnegie according to neighbors allegheny county homicide detectives on scene @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIMikeHolden @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/lMZTWrHY5i— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) May 12, 2019
