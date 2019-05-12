  • Man dead, woman injured after double stabbing in Carnegie

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a double stabbing in Carnegie.

    Police tell Channel 11 officers and paramedics were dispatched around 7:23 Sunday morning to the 400 block of 5th street for a 31-year-old woman stabbed multiple times.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said the woman was able to make it to a neighbors to find help. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

    The stabbing ocurred at an apartment building in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue. Once officers arrived at the building, they found a 51-year-old man dead from stab wounds to the chest.

    Police said they are still investigating, but there are no suspects and a motive is not clear.

    Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories