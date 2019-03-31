ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Elizabeth Township.
The crash happened on Scenery Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday near Elizabeth Forward High School.
Elizabeth Township: Vehicle/motorcycle collision - 1700 Block of Scenery Dr. Vehicle vs Motorcycle. EMS air lifting patient from scene. Roadway will be closed.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 31, 2019
Douglas Vranish's motorcycle collided with a car there.
The 61-year-old from Irwin was flown to the hospital, where he died.
