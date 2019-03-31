  • Man dies following crash involving motorcycle

    Updated:

    ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Elizabeth Township. 

    The crash happened on Scenery Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday near Elizabeth Forward High School.

    Douglas Vranish's motorcycle collided with a car there.

    The 61-year-old from Irwin was flown to the hospital, where he died.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories