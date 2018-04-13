WEST DEER, Pa. - A power line came down onto an Allegheny County property owner, killing him.
Firefighters were called to a West Deer home for a brush fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Once they got the fire under control, they discovered the property owner near their home on McKrell Road. He was identified Friday morning as 56-year-old Terry Colton.
Officials said Colton was inspecting the property for damage when he came in contact with live wires and was electrocuted.
Power companies were also at the scene
