Man found shot dead in Wilkinsburg

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Wilkinsburg, police said.
Emergency dispatchers received a call for multiple shots fired at a home in the 1500 block of Swissvale Avenue at about 12:37 p.m., Allegheny County police said. When Wilkinsburg police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not immediately released.
Police are investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Monroeville man drowns in Allegheny River during fishing excursion
- Isolated, indigenous tribe in Amazon is captured on drone video
- High school football player dies after suffering cardiac arrest during game
- VIDEO: 1 Teen Dead After Shooting Near California High School
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}