  • Man found shot dead in Wilkinsburg

    Updated:

    A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Wilkinsburg, police said.

    Emergency dispatchers received a call for multiple shots fired at a home in the 1500 block of Swissvale Avenue at about 12:37 p.m., Allegheny County police said. When Wilkinsburg police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

    Police are investigating.

