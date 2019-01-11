PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot to death inside a running SUV early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood, authorities said.
Police were called shortly after midnight to Glenwood Avenue, where the man was found in the driver’s seat of the SUV with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 26-year-old Josiah Battle-Davis.
The window of the SUV’s driver’s side door was shattered by a bullet, police said.
Witnesses told investigators the SUV had been parked on the street and running since early Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
