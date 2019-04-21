PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.
Car crashes and flips in front of a house in Garfield. Channel 11 is working to find out just what happened from police. pic.twitter.com/QZn98GyuyD— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 21, 2019
Channel 11's Erin Clarke was at the scene on Kincaid Street and saw a car on its roof on the sidewalk in front of a home.
Police said an elderly man was trying to park when he accidently stepped on the gas pedal, which caused his car to hit a parked car then flip over.
The man and his granddaughter, who was a passenger in the car, were taken to a hospital.
They're both expected to be OK.
