  • Man, granddaughter taken to hospital after car overturns in Garfield

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. 

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke was at the scene on Kincaid Street and saw a car on its roof on the sidewalk in front of a home.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said an elderly man was trying to park when he accidently stepped on the gas pedal, which caused his car to hit a parked car then flip over.

    The man and his granddaughter, who was a passenger in the car, were taken to a hospital.

    They're both expected to be OK.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories