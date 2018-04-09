  • Man identified after being found dead under Pittsburgh bridge

    Updated:

    A man who was found dead under a Pittsburgh bridge Sunday has been identified. 

    Pittsburgh police responded to calls about a body under the 31st Street Bridge at Washington’s Landing Marina around 8:15 a.m. 

    According to a release, police found Gilbert Gruemken, 59, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Gruemken was from Pittsburgh.

    The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, according to police.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man identified after being found dead under Pittsburgh bridge

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. denies citation for mouse infestation

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to know about Route 30 landslide, collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Date, time set for Game 1 of Penguins-Flyers series

  • Headline Goes Here

    Timeline leading up to Route 30, apartment collapses