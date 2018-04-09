A man who was found dead under a Pittsburgh bridge Sunday has been identified.
Pittsburgh police responded to calls about a body under the 31st Street Bridge at Washington’s Landing Marina around 8:15 a.m.
#BreakingNews A body is found in an SUV under the 31st Street Bridge. Police on the scene pic.twitter.com/nIxqQFbGol— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 8, 2018
According to a release, police found Gilbert Gruemken, 59, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gruemken was from Pittsburgh.
The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, according to police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Son of former Penguins defenseman one of 15 killed in Canada bus crash
- Demolitions, repairs begin around Route 30: Live updates
- Multiple roads in Allegheny Co. closed due to landslides
- VIDEO: One person dead, four firefighters hurt after fire at Trump Tower
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}