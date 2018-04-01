  • Man in critical condition after being shot in East Hills

    Updated:

    A man is in the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

    Multiple police agencies responded to the shooting around noon.

    Police said the man was shot on Lee Way, but was found a couple of blocks up the street on Robinson Boulevard.

    He was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

    Police are still investigating the shooting. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man in critical condition after being shot in East Hills

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winter weather advisory issued for parts of area ahead of snow

  • Headline Goes Here

    16-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in Duquesne

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, killed in East Hills on Easter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Domestic dispute escalates to SWAT situation