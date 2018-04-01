A man is in the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Multiple police agencies responded to the shooting around noon.
Police said the man was shot on Lee Way, but was found a couple of blocks up the street on Robinson Boulevard.
He was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
Multiple police agencies on scene of a shooting near Robinson Boulevard in the city’s East Hills area #Pittsburgh #wpxi #Breaking news pic.twitter.com/9qyVmW2V8f— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) April 1, 2018
