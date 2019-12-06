GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man remains in the hospital after he was hit by a truck and left along the side of the road, police said.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Southwest Greensburg police were able identify the truck they believe is involved based on pieces of the truck left behind. Then after posting what they knew about the make and model on Facebook, police said an anonymous tip provided who owned the truck and where it was at the time.
Officers said they are actively working on search warrants in order to bring criminal charges against the driver.
Police said the victim could have been lying there for up to 20 minutes before anyone called 9-1-1, but the driver who hit him was gone.
Investigators aren't releasing the victim's name but said he is still in an Allegheny County hospital ICU and sedated after being hit near Sidney Street and Westminster Avenue.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local police chief confirms son in deer abuse video posted to social media
- Person leads police on chase through Robinson Township after firing shots from vehicle
- Antonio Brown issues long apology to former NFL teams
- VIDEO: Man accused of vandalizing 3 local churches
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}