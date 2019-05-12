PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was injured after he became trapped underneath a skid loader in Westmoreland County Sunday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Township.
Fire officials confirmed that the man was using the machine to lift stones or blocks with the front bucket, which caused the skid loader to flip when it became overloaded.
The man was extricated and taken to a hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.
The road is currently closed at the intersection of Route 130.
