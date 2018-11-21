Man injured in South Side brawl with police sues city, detectives

A man involved in a brawl with police in a South Side bar is suing the city of Pittsburgh and the undercover detectives he says beat him.
Frank DeLuca, 38, of Greenfield filed a federal lawsuit alleging the detectives used excessive force and falsely imprisoned him.
Channel 11's Michele Newell spoke to the man's attorney, for 11 at 11.
DeLuca and three other members of the Pagans motorcycle club were in Kopy’s Bar on Oct. 12 when they got into an argument with police that escalated into a physical confrontation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Black Friday 2018: Best deals, list of leaked ads for Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- Abandoned oil wells hidden under thousands of local properties
- VIDEO: Pothole leaves more than dozen vehicles with flat tires
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The suit names detectives Brian Burgunder, David Honick and David Lincoln, and claims DeLuca suffered numerous injuries as a result of the incident.
DeLuca and his companions were charged with assault after the brawl, which authorities initially said the Pagans started while detectives were on a drug investigation.
But the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office later dropped the charges as allegations surfaced that the detectives had been drinking heavily for hours before DeLuca entered the bar. Witnesses also said the police, not the bikers, instigated the confrontation.
The FBI has taken over the investigation into the detectives’ actions.
DeLuca is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}