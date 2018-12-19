  • Man injured in Washington Co. gas plant explosion dies of injuries

    PITTSBURGH - A man who was badly burned in an explosion at a Washington County gas plant last week has died.

    Jeffery Fisher, 61, died Tuesday afternoon at UPMC Mercy, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer announced Wednesday.

    Fisher was one of four contractors injured Thursday in an explosion and subsequent fire at the MarkWest facility in Houston.

    Fisher’s injuries were not specified, and the other three victims have not been identified.

    An investigation into the cause of the explosion in a storage tank is ongoing.

