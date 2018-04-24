Man jumps on hood of car to stop thief from stealing it, police say

A man jumped on the roof of his stolen car to try to stop a thief from stealing it, police say.
Police said the incident apparently began when a man offering to give several people a ride to Latrobe.
That driver dropped off the three passengers in Latrobe, but police say one passenger refused to get out of the car and wanted a ride back home.
The passenger then took the keys from the ignition and hopped in the driver's seat, and the man who owns the car jumped on the hood.
How the wild ride ended, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
