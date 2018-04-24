  • Man jumps on hood of car to stop thief from stealing it, police say

    Updated:

    A man jumped on the roof of his stolen car to try to stop a thief from stealing it, police say.

    Police said the incident apparently began when a man offering to give several people a ride to Latrobe.

    That driver dropped off the three passengers in Latrobe, but police say one passenger refused to get out of the car and wanted a ride back home.

    The passenger then took the keys from the ignition and hopped in the driver's seat, and the man who owns the car jumped on the hood.

