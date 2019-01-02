NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man who was kicked out of the Meadows Casino had to be forcibly taken into custody after arguing with police.
Trayvonne Williams, of Washington, was arrested Wednesday morning.
According to a criminal complaint, Williams and a woman were kicked out of the casino and were seen by officers arguing in the middle of Meadows Drive.
When an officer intervened, Williams did not listen to the officer’s commands, the complaint said. The officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and said William’s eyes were glassy and his behavior was erratic.
According to the complaint, Williams tried to go after the woman in a threatening manner. That’s when the officer attempted to arrest and handcuff Williams, who refused to comply with the officer’s demands, swearing at the officer, the complaint said.
The officer had to take Williams to the ground and forcibly handcuff him, then place him in the police cruiser, the complaint said.
This all happened in front of people who were coming to and leaving the casino.
Williams is in the Washington County Jail charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and simple assault.
