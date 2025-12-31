Shoppers on edge after recent gunfire at 2 local shopping plazas

Local shoppers tell Channel 11 they’re on edge after gunfire erupted at two popular shopping areas on the same day.

“It’s terrible when people are just trying to get gifts and all that,” Ian Orpel said.

Orpel came to the Waterfront on Wednesday to go shopping and was shocked to hear that there was a shooting in one of the parking lots the night before.

“A lot of people were out last night, so it’s definitely dangerous that it’s going on for sure,” he said.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times and was in critical condition.

“Hopefully, they can catch them and see who is doing that. Keep this place safe,” he said.

A few hours earlier, there was another shooting at South Hills Village Mall — after police tell Channel 11 that a group of teens were arguing, and it turned violent.

Then — detectives say a few of the teens took off in a stolen car — which officers found on Route 19 in Dormont.

Investigators charged 18-year-old Elijah Brown with assault and carrying a gun without a license. Two other teens were also taken into custody.

“There are kids in the theater so... it’s just really sad the way the world is going right now. Very, very sad,” shopper Charlene Wynn said.

Detectives tell Channel 11 they are still actively investigating both shootings.

“I just find it crazy, all these shootings going on. The world is taking a bad turn i guess. Hopefully, they catch the dude and get him off the streets. I’ll keep everyone in prayer for sure,” Orpel said.

