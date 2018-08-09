PITTSBURGH - One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.
Investigators told Channel 11 News that shots were fired just before 1 p.m. near the corner of Brownsville Road and Marland Street.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Murder suspect found in garbage can during SWAT standoff
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital, police said.
According to initial reports, the victim, identified Thursday as 24-year-old Tamon Hatchin, was involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
Police arrested the suspected shooter, 32-year-old Earl Jackson, after he was found in a garbage can during a SWAT standoff Wednesday night.
TRENDING NOW:
- Couple charged after starved infant found with eyes, cheeks ‘sunken into her head'
- Jimmy Wopo identified as leader of violent street gang, according to investigators
- 'Dangerous' man accused of attacking ex captured 3 counties away
- RAW VIDEO: Port Authority update on recovery operations
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}