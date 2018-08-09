  • Man killed in afternoon shooting in Knoxville; suspect arrested after standoff

    PITTSBURGH - One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

    Investigators told Channel 11 News that shots were fired just before 1 p.m. near the corner of Brownsville Road and Marland Street.

    When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital, police said.

    According to initial reports, the victim, identified Thursday as 24-year-old Tamon Hatchin, was involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

    Police arrested the suspected shooter, 32-year-old Earl Jackson, after he was found in a garbage can during a SWAT standoff Wednesday night.

