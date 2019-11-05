NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One man was killed and another was hurt in a wrong-way crash that had part of Interstate 79 southbound closed for hours Tuesday morning in Washington County, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in North Strabane Township, forcing southbound lanes to be shut down between the Canonsburg and Houston exits until about 5:30 a.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash, officials said. Both were badly damaged.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 57-year-old man who died was the driver of a vehicle that was traveling north in the southbound lanes. He was identified as Darnell Hudson, of Washington.
Alcohol was found in Hudson's vehicle, but toxicology tests need to be completed, police said.
Police said Zachary Porta, the 28-year-old driver of the other vehicle who is from Altoona, was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital for surgery. He is expected to survive.
