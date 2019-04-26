PITTSBURGH - If something is coming up at you on the road, a split second can be the difference between life and death.
We’ve seen it happen repeatedly on Western Pennsylvania highways with three deadly wrong way crashes since February.
So what can you do to protect yourself in those terrifying moments?
Driving experts took Channel 11’s Aaron Martin through a series of simulations and tests to find out. The steps you can take that could be the difference of life and death on Channel 11 News at 5:15.
