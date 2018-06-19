BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Tuesday morning.;
Investigators told Channel 11 that Thomas Shaffer, 85, of Ellwood City, drove his van eastbund through a stop sign at Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road in Butler Township and hit a pickup truck.
Related Headlines
Investigators said both vehicles went through the guard rail, over a hillside and into a creek.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
The driver of the pickup, Glenn Davis Jr., 66, of Harrisville was pinned.
Channel 11 is working to find out more about the crash. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting
- Drug bust leads to 2 arrests after citizens voice concerns
- Health Department issues consumer alert for downtown Subway restaurant
- VIDEO: What You Need to Know: 'Zero Tolerance' Immigration Policy
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}