    BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Tuesday morning.;

    Investigators told Channel 11 that Thomas Shaffer, 85, of Ellwood City, drove his van eastbund through a stop sign at Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road in Butler Township and hit a pickup truck.

    Investigators said both vehicles went through the guard rail, over a hillside and into a creek. 

    The driver of the pickup, Glenn Davis Jr., 66, of Harrisville was pinned.

