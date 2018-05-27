PITTSBURGH - A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in the Strip District.
According to police, he walked into Mercy Hospital just before 2 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound.
This is a developing story.
He told investigators he was parking his car in a lot on Penn Avenue when another car drove by, with someone inside firing multiple shots at him.
The man's identity has not been released.
He's listed in stable condition.
