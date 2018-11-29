Man pleads guilty in 2016 death of McKees Rocks man

PITTSBURGH - A man accused in the 2016 death of a McKees Rocks man pleaded guilty Thursday.
Kristopher Lott pleaded guilty to killing Ryan Ramirez. Ramirez's body was in a wooded area in Hanover Township Washington County.
Lott pleaded guilty to a long list of charges including third-degree murder and kidnapping for ransom.
The victim’s family and friends gave emotional impact statements before the judge sentenced Lott to 27 ½ to 60 years in prison.
A woman Ramirez had been dating, Lauren O’Connor, is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide in connection with his death.
