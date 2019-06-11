MUNHALL, Pa. - A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Munhall, authorities said.
Police were called about 3 a.m. for the shooting along East 11th Avenue, which is located in a residential neighborhood.
The 47-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators were seen in the street and also seemed to be focused on a home, which police were seen going in and out of.
Police have not said whether they have any suspects.
TRENDING NOW:
- Search underway for person who shot dog then dumped him under bridge
- Pennsylvania man says traffic circles causing increase in tornadoes
- Proposal to separate public, private school playoffs to be announced Tuesday
- VIDEO: Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in northeast Ohio
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}