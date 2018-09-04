WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment building at the West Mifflin Estates housing complex on Monday.
Allegheny County 911 said they received a call around 4:10 p.m. for the man shot in the 200 block of A Drive.
Police said when they arrived they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple times in a hallway of the #100 building.
We're talking to people who live nearby, for 11 at 11.
BREAKING: Huge police presence in West Mifflin at Mifflin Estates, numerous reports of a shooting. We just got here, working to get details. pic.twitter.com/8iUR98wLui— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) September 3, 2018
The man was transported to a local trauma center but did not survive his injuries.
There is no word on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-888-255-8477.
