  • Man shot, killed inside apartment building

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment building at the West Mifflin Estates housing complex on Monday.

    Allegheny County 911 said they received a call around 4:10 p.m. for the man shot in the 200 block of A Drive.

    Police said when they arrived they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple times in a hallway of the #100 building. 

    The man was transported to a local trauma center but did not survive his injuries.

    There is no word on a suspect.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-888-255-8477.

