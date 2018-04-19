PITTSBURGH - A man was stabbed early Thursday morning while at a bar in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood, investigators said.
Police were called about 2 a.m. to a residential area near Pollock’s Cafe, located on Liberty Avenue.
Investigators said the 40-year-old victim was stabbed in the shoulder after he apparently got into a fight with the person who stabbed him inside the bar.
The man did not seek medical attention and stayed in the bar for about 30 minutes after he was stabbed before going to the residential area, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital.
