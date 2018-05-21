Man threw full bottles of liquid at passing cars, police say

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - A Lawrence County man is behind bars after throwing full bottles of liquid from his car at drivers.
Investigators believe James McDonald was throwing the objects at cars as he drove by in a black SUV.
How a Pennsylvania State Trooper ended up being his last victim before the arrest, ONLY on Channel 11 News starting at 5.
Drivers reported having hundreds of dollars worth of damage to their cars and nearly getting into crashes.
The incidents generally happened on Wednesdays between 9 and 11 p.m.
When McDonald was arrested moments after throwing a glass bottle at another vehicle, investigators found marijuana and paraphernalia inside of his SUV.
