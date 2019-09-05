PITTSBURGH - A man charged in connection with a July 4 double shooting in downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District will stand trial after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Camerin Caldwell remains in jail for the shooting that happened in Katz Plaza after the city's fireworks show. He turned himself in July 15 after police issued an arrest warrant.
Two teenagers, ages 16 and 18, were hurt in the shooting, which happened during one of several fights throughout the course of the night among a large group of juveniles. Police said the fights between two groups were over previously released rap videos in which one group would slander the other.
Caldwell is charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and firearms violations.
Caldwell's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 23.
