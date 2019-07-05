0 2 teens shot as crowds left fireworks show downtown; both critically hurt

PITTSBURGH - Just one hour after Pittsburgh's fireworks show, downtown was turned into chaos when two teenagers were shot during a fight among a large group of juveniles.

Police are asking for anyone who has pictures or videos to come forward with information.

The relatively new Pittsburgh Police substation is 0.1 miles away from where the shooting happened on the night of Fourth of July near the corner of 7th Street and Penn Avenue in the Cultural District.

Two teenagers were shot, one 16-years-old and one 18-years-old. Both are in critical condition.

BREAKING: two teens who were shot last night are 16 and 18 years old. Both in critical condition @WPXI — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 5, 2019

Police have said this was not a random act of violence and was the result of a fight involving a large group of juveniles.

On July 4, 2016, four people were wounded in a shooting near the Wood Street T station.

That violent event, as well as fights breaking out at the Regatta in 2017, led to police opening the substation downtown.

Pittsburgh's Mayor Bill Peduto issued the following statement:

Thank you to all Public Safety & Public Works employees who worked all day on 4th. The shooting event is being investigated. Over 100,000 people were able to share Independence Day together in Pittsburgh. Details of shooting incident will continue through Public Safety, Friday. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2019

In addition to the shooting, police made three other arrests: two people for a domestic dispute, and one person for disorderly conduct (fighting).

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire did not receive to any fire calls for its units dedicated to the fireworks event.

Pittsburgh EMS responded to nine calls and took four people to the hospital.

