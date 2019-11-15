NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Omar Moore, who was wanted in Pennsylvania for kidnapping a woman and her children during a police pursuit that crossed into Ohio, was arrested near Youngstown, according to New Castle police.
Officers said that, on Sept. 25, Moore shot at a man and then held the woman and children against their will. Police chased Moore at high speeds into Ohio, officers said.
Moore will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges of attempted homicide, four counts of kidnapping and other charges.
The U.S. Marshals Service found Moore in Warren, Ohio.
