GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man wanted on warrants across the country was arrested in Greensburg for trying to use a local man's identity to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, police say.
Vaughn Lawhorn was arrested by police after they say he returned to the same store two days after being turned away for trying to buy thousands in electronics.
According to police, Lawhorn tried to use a fake driver's license and a local man's credit card at the Best Buy in Greensburg twice in three days. The driver's license had his face but a Penn Township man's address.
And investigators said he bought it all on the dark web for just under $100.
For that $100 came the victim's identity, date of birth, address and credit history -- where he had available credit, what the balance was and how much he could spend.
Two days after being turned away, police said Lawhorn came back in the same clothes with the same fake ID and tried to buy a MacBook again.
Penn Township police called state troopers, and they took Lawhorn into custody.
