0 Man who killed ex-boyfriend of woman he met online found not guilty of murder

MASONTOWN, Pa. - A man who killed the ex-boyfriend of a woman he met on a dating app was found not guilty of murder.

Christopher Shellhammer testified on Wednesday about the night he went to Kelly French's Masontown home, the woman he said he met on a dating app.

He said it was their fourth date and he was scared of her ex-boyfriend, Michael Hendrich, who punched him in the face the last time he pulled up to her house.

Shellhammer was on trial for murdering French's ex-boyfriend that night. Police said he shot and killed Hendrich inside the home.

He told jurors that after he sat down at the dining room table, Hendrich came around the corner, pumped his chest and said, "Now what did you want to do with my old lady?"

Shellhammer said that's when he pulled out his gun and said "It's time for me to leave."

Shellhammer testified he made it to the front door, but it was locked and they cornered him and punched him.

He said that is when Hendrich told French to grab his gun, he had to fire.

During cross-examination, the prosecutor asked, "You pulled a gun on an unarmed man?" and Shellhammer said, "I pulled a gun on two aggressive people who had me scared."

