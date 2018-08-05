0 Man, woman injured in crossfire during shootout in Greenfield

PITTSBURGH - Two people were shot in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood on Saturday after being caught in crossfire, according to police.

JUST IN: Pittsburgh PIO said two ppl were shot. Those two men in gray shirts in handcuffs, later released, are NOT related to the shooting. Working to learn more. @WPXI — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018

Police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Kaercher Street and Greenfield Avenue around 4:13 p.m.

Gunfire was exchanged between people in at least two vehicles, according to police.

Police said a man and a woman were caught in the crossfire. The woman was shot in the arm and the man was shot in the hand.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The woman was released and the man is in stable condition.

Large police presence at this Sunoco station on Beechwood Blvd. I see one vehicle with a bullet hole. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JbJHgiy7T8 — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018

Channel 11 spoke to the man's father Joel Mensch. He said his son stopped at a car wash to call for help.

“He was just minding his own business coming home from work. Works a second job trying to get ahead. It’s just a shame," Mensch said.

No arrests have been made, but police said they talked to a "person of interest."

This is the second shooting in the area in the past two days.

Around 30 minutes later, there was a second incident on Greenfield Avenue along the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Lilac Street.

Witnesses told Channel 11 there was a shooting that involved a green Jeep and the driver drove himself to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

We’re now at the intersection of Beechwood Blvd. and Lilac St. in Greenfield where witnesses tell me shots were fired and a man was hurt. They say he went to Mercy Hospital. I’m working on finding out the details and IF there is a connection to earlier shooting. @WPXI — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018

Our crews went to the hospital and found the Jeep full of bullet holes on the driver's side.

A woman told us two children were in the back seat. She said she helped a little girl who had glass and blood on her face get to the emergency room.

Police are investigating. At this time, it's unclear if the two incidents are connected.

