Manhunt intensifies for suspect indicted for allegedly threatening Trump

A man indicted for threatening President Trump stole guns from a family member Thursday, intensifying the search for him, federal agents said Friday.
Authorities are searching a wooded area of Butler Township, Luzerne County, for Shawn Christy, according to NBC affiliate WBRE-TV.
Christy is wanted for allegedly threatening to kill Trump and other public officials.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 correctional officers stabbed during assault at Allegheny County Jail
- Day after new guidelines issued, crowd protesting Antwon Rose's death
- 5 charged with keeping autistic relative in cage, forcing her to eat dead mom's ashes
- RAW VIDEO: Thomas Town Grand Opening at Kennywood Park
"Before we considered him armed and dangerous now we know he's armed and dangerous,” said Deputy Robert Clark of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Marshals confirm he allegedly broke into a relative’s home and stole three guns, and also left a note for the marshals and his family members. The contents of the note are not yet being released.
"We ask the public just to be diligent, anything out of the ordinary that they see,” Clark said. “Something as little as a bicycle being stolen from the property, please call 911.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}