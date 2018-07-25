  • Manhunt underway for suspect wanted in murder of 89-year-old Pennsylvania man

    Updated:

    SPRINGBORO, Pa. - State police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this week in Crawford County.

    FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said Kenneth Martell, 36, of Springboro, Pennsylvania., killed 89-year-old Theodore Garver inside a home on Parker Road, then moved his body to another location, where it was found by police.

    PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted

    Investigators believe theft was the motive for the homicide.

    Anyone with information about Martell should contact state police in Meadville at 814-322-6911.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories