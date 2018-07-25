SPRINGBORO, Pa. - State police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this week in Crawford County.
Investigators said Kenneth Martell, 36, of Springboro, Pennsylvania., killed 89-year-old Theodore Garver inside a home on Parker Road, then moved his body to another location, where it was found by police.
Investigators believe theft was the motive for the homicide.
Anyone with information about Martell should contact state police in Meadville at 814-322-6911.
