PITTSBURGH - From video games to real life, Mario Kart racing is coming to Pittsburgh next weekend!
Mushroom Rally -- a life-size version of Mario Kart -- lets people dress up as their favorite characters and race to collect stars to win prizes.
The event will be on Sept. 28 and 29 and also on Oct. 5.
The races are being hosted in 16 cities across the United States, with Las Vegas hosting the final.
Winners from each city will score a trip to Las Vegas to compete in the final.
There are two other ways racers can win one of the 20 spots in the Las Vegas final:
- Collecting the most stars in your city: The top 3 in the country will go to Vegas.
- Every person that purchases a ticket to the events will be entered into a lottery. A winner will be announced on Facebook Live.
For more information about Mushroom Rally and to buy your tickets, CLICK HERE.
