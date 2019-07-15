UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A vigil is planned for Monday night for an 8-year-old Lawrence County boy who was killed by his mother's boyfriend.
Mark Mason was stabbed to death by Keith Burley. Police said Burley stabbed him following a domestic dispute with Mason's mother while they were in a car with her two children.
Burley allegedly kidnapped the boys and took them to a house in Union Township. Police said that's where Mark Mason, known as Markie, started to fight back. He was stabbed multiple times.
The other child, who is 7 years old, was not hurt, authorities said.
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family of Markie Mason.
Channel 11 will be at the vigil in New Castle Monday night.
Burley was arrested hours after the stabbing in Youngstown, Ohio. A judge ordered that he come back to Pennsylvania to face homicide and other charges.
