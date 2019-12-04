BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - Maroon 5 just announced they will be coming to Pittsburgh in 2020.
They're making a stop June 19 at Key Bank Pavilion in Burgettstown with special guest Meghan Trainor.
Presale for tickets starts Dec. 9 at noon.
Click here for more information.
