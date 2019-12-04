  • Maroon 5 coming to Pittsburgh with Meghan Trainor

    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - Maroon 5 just announced they will be coming to Pittsburgh in 2020.

    They're making a stop June 19 at Key Bank Pavilion in Burgettstown with special guest Meghan Trainor.

    Presale for tickets starts Dec. 9 at noon.

