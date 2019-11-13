  • Massive water main break in Sharpsburg shoots water into air

    SHARPSBURG, Pa. - A water main break created a geyser in Sharpsburg on Tuesday evening. 

    The break happened in the 800 block of Clay Street.

    No customers are affected by the break.

