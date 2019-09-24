PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh mother of two is sitting in the Allegheny County Jail and her children are in the care of CYF after what police found in her Hill District home.
The Bedford Avenue home was deplorable condition and her 1- and 4-year-old children were there alone, according to police.
Mattie Sims, 23, allegedly left her children there to help her friend "fight someone," according to the criminal complaint.
What else officers said they found inside the home, and what one of the children told them, on Channel 11 News at Noon.
