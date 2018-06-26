  • Mayor, county executive facing scrutiny over keeping secrets about Amazon HQ2 bid

    PITTSBURGH - Only Channel 11 is asking Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald why they're keeping secrets about the bid for Amazon's new headquarters.

    Growth for some communities could intensify with Amazon HQ2

    Lawsuits have been filed to get the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny county to release details of the bid.

    Just last week, several activist groups threw their support behind those challenges.

    Channel 11's David Johnson interviewed Peduto and Fitzgerald the same week protesters demonstrated inside and outside the County Courthouse and the City County Building downtown. Hear from them on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

