0 Mayor Peduto signs executive orders related to city construction projects

PITTSBURGH - Mayor Bill Peduto on Tuesday signed two executive orders supporting growth of the construction industry and access to family-supporting union jobs for city residents.

The announcement of the orders, which relate to project labor agreements and workforce partnerships, was made along with the city’s Construction Industry Task Force.

In Pittsburgh, the PLAs -- employment agreements between contractors and labor organizations on construction projects -- would apply to city-managed projects of $500,000 or more and be subject to oversight by a Project Labor Agreement Review Committee, Peduto announced.

While providing access to a reliable supply of well-trained, highly skilled workers, PLAs also help with getting projects completed on time and on budget.

City officials said minorities and women are underrepresented in the construction industry. They want to address that issue by ensuring they receive training and opportunities.

Peduto said minority workers would make up at least 12 percent of the workforce on the city-managed projects of $500,000 or more. However, the projects would still be held to the city’s 18 percent minority and 7 percent women-owned contracting goals.

The Construction Industry Task Force is working on initiatives to bring in more minorities and women.

Tuesday’s order commits $350,000 ($100,000 from the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council and $250,000 from the city of Pittsburgh) for a Workforce Development Fund to support outreach and recruitment efforts.

