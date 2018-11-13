Mayor's 2019 budget calls for $6.8M to fix, prevent landslides

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wants to be proactive in 2019 when it comes to landslides.
"Landslides and floods created havoc in many communities and stretched our budget to the max," Peduto said.
It's a new reality Peduto hopes to eliminate in 2018 and one he is budgeting for.
During his State of the City address on Tuesday, Peduto pointed to areas where he wants to see more money spent, including landslide remediation.
His budget calls for $6.8 million to work on landslides and slopes.
