  • Missing man found dead in Indiana County

    Updated:

    INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - 2:30 P.M. UPDATE: Christopher Anderson was found dead Tuesday morning, state police report.

    His body was found near the intersection of Old Route 119 Highway South at Lucerne Road in Center Township by a search detail.

    The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

    Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who went missing after going for a walk in Indiana County, authorities said.

    Christopher Anderson, 32, was last seen about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Homer City.

    Police said Anderson was to be going for a walk on Hoodlebug Trail.

    Anderson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has a medium build, a shaved head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt and green cargo pants.

    Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960.

