INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - 2:30 P.M. UPDATE: Christopher Anderson was found dead Tuesday morning, state police report.
His body was found near the intersection of Old Route 119 Highway South at Lucerne Road in Center Township by a search detail.
The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who went missing after going for a walk in Indiana County, authorities said.
Christopher Anderson, 32, was last seen about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Homer City.
Police said Anderson was to be going for a walk on Hoodlebug Trail.
Anderson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has a medium build, a shaved head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt and green cargo pants.
Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960.
INDIANA COUNTY: Missing Person. Christopher W. Anderson, 32 YOA, 6’2”, medium build, shaved head, blue eyes. Last seen in Homer City Nov. 10 at 8:15 PM. Was to be going for a walk on nearby Hoodlebug Trail wearing a black “beanie,” black hooded sweatshirt, green cargo pants. pic.twitter.com/7OXDzqQsX0— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 13, 2018
