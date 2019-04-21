Rezoning vote expected this week on former Trader Horn site in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - There could be a huge step in the redevelopment process this week for the former Trader Horn site in McCandless.
The town council is expected to vote Monday on rezoning the property.
If passed, it would allow a personal care home to be built along Blazier Drive.
For years, residents have debated on what should go there.
Many of them fought again a proposed Walmart, and won.
Trader Horn closed in 2015.
