McCANDLESS, Pa. - A McCandless police lieutenant accused of sexual misconduct had a due process hearing before the town council on Wednesday.
Lt. Jeffrey Basl has been on administrative leave since November when allegations were first brought to the attention of town officials. Town officials have 10 days from Wednesday's hearing to take any further action.
Police Chief David DiSanti was also placed on leave amid similar allegations.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is speaking with residents who believe the police department is not running effectively in the wake of the allegations. She is also reaching out to town officials to see where the investigation stands - for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
