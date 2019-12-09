PITTSBURGH - Disturbing video from social media, city cameras and McDonald's own surveillance system was shown in court at hearing for a woman charged with beating and paralyzing a man.
Roneese Davis was one of six people charged with leaving Mark Conn paralyzed and in a hospital bed after a fight outside a McDonald's on Wood Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
A detective testified at Davis' preliminary hearing that the video shows her strike Conn from behind. They also testified that the video shows the other victim getting pulled to the ground by her hair before Davis knocked her out.
Davis faces the most serious charges in the incident.
