PITTSBURGH - There are now six people who are facing charges in connection with the violent fight outside a Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s in November.
In the viral fight that was recorded on cellphone video, a man was left unconscious in the street, and a woman was pepper-sprayed when the fight spilled out the front door. Investigators said the attack happened at the location on Wood Street around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 4.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Second McDonald's employee charged in violent fight in downtown Pittsburgh
Roneese Davis was initially charged with aggravated assault, and Kaniya Martin was charged with simple assault in the days following the fight.
A month after those two McDonald’s employees were arrested and charged, police have filed simple assault charges against three more people – and a fourth is charged with harassment.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to court documents, video of the fight shows fellow employee Sharondia Lett punching one of the victims while she was sitting on the sidewalk. Investigators said Antiya Rosser sprayed the same victim with pepper spray moments before.
Related >>> Video shows man knocked unconscious, woman attacked by group of women at local McDonald's
Alicia Johnson is also charged with simple assault from the fight. Several Pittsburgh police officers recognized Johnson five days after the video went viral when she walked by during the Veteran’s Day Parade. That is how she got caught.
For more background on how the fight happened, click here.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local chiropractor found dead inside office was murdered, police say
- Man’s body found in river near Point State Park
- Girlfriend accused of stabbing former NFL player Terrelle Pryor denied bail
- VIDEO: Local school district mourning loss of beloved student, talented athlete
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}