  • Medics find man dead from gunshot wound on East Liberty street

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man was found dead in the middle of an East Liberty street, shot in the chest.

    The body was found less than a half-mile from a very popular Target on Penn Avenue and across from a post office.

    Download the WPXI News App for breaking news and alerts

    Investigators have released few details about what happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

    According to police, it started out as a call for a medical emergency.

    When medics responded to Enright Place in East Liberty, they found a man's body in the street and determined he'd been shot in the chest.

    The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories