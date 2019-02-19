PITTSBURGH - A man was found dead in the middle of an East Liberty street, shot in the chest.
The body was found less than a half-mile from a very popular Target on Penn Avenue and across from a post office.
Investigators have released few details about what happened around 8 p.m. Monday.
According to police, it started out as a call for a medical emergency.
When medics responded to Enright Place in East Liberty, they found a man's body in the street and determined he'd been shot in the chest.
The age and identity of the victim have not been released.
