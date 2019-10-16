PITTSBURGH - The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh will hold a meeting Thursday to discuss and possibly vote on the future of the old Civic Arena site.
Residents want the site to reconnect the Hill District and downtown Pittsburgh.
Last week, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Peduto administration and the URA reached an agreement to increase investments in the Lower Hill District.
Here is a before and after look of what the former Civic Arena site could look like in the future:
Here's a look at the area before the Civic Arena and a recent shot from Chopper 11:
